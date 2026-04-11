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Kolkata to Host Shri Jagannath Vishwashanti Mahayagya: A Spiritual First

Kolkata will host the Shri Jagannath Vishwashanti Mahayagya from April 17-19, 2026, promoting global peace and unity. This spiritual gathering will offer sacred rituals, cultural performances, and aims to unite lakhs of devotees. The event emphasizes Lord Jagannath's inclusive philosophy, fostering compassion and spiritual harmony beyond traditional boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:37 IST
Kolkata to Host Shri Jagannath Vishwashanti Mahayagya: A Spiritual First
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented spiritual event, Kolkata is set to welcome devotees to the Shri Jagannath Vishwashanti Mahayagya from April 17 to 19, 2026.

Organized by various charitable trusts, this gathering aims to bring lakhs under the guidance of Lord Jagannath, promoting global peace and unity through inclusive spiritual practices.

The event will feature a first-ever 32 Besa Darshan in West Bengal, alongside Vedic rituals and cultural performances, emphasizing Lord Jagannath's message of universal brotherhood and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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