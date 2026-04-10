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Telangana Declares Freedom from CPI (Maoist) as 42 Surrender

Telangana has declared itself free of CPI (Maoist) armed groups as 42 Maoists, including key leaders, surrendered with weapons. This marks a significant achievement in countering Left Wing Extremism in the state. The surrendered Maoists are benefiting from government support and rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:03 IST
Telangana Declares Freedom from CPI (Maoist) as 42 Surrender
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The Telangana state has achieved a milestone in its fight against extremism, as 42 Maoists, including 11 members from the Telangana State Committee (TSC), have surrendered, marking the state's freedom from CPI (Maoist) armed entities.

Among the prominent surrenders is Sodi Malla, alias Keshal, a commander of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army Battalion. This mass surrender involved handing over 36 firearms, including five AK-47 rifles, as well as a substantial quantity of ammunition and gold.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy confirmed that the state is now devoid of significant Maoist activity. With 761 Maoists surrendering since 2024, the move reflects increasing trust in the government's rehabilitation policies and the effectiveness of security operations in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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