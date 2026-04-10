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Tragic Rescue: Boy's Borewell Plunge in Madhya Pradesh

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Bhagirath tragically died after falling into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Despite a 23-hour rescue operation involving multiple teams, including NDRF, the child could not be saved. Difficult terrain conditions and boulders hampered the rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:29 IST
Tragic Rescue: Boy's Borewell Plunge in Madhya Pradesh
borewell
  • Country:
  • India

A young boy's life was cut tragically short after a rescue operation in Madhya Pradesh failed to save him from a borewell. The two-and-a-half-year-old, Bhagirath, slipped into the borewell in Jhalariya village, signaling a 23-hour rescue mission.

Rescue teams, including the NDRF, battled rocky terrain and boulders to retrieve the child. Despite extensive efforts and the use of specialized drilling machines, Bhagirath was found unresponsive upon being pulled from the borewell.

The child's death has highlighted the dangers of open borewells and the challenges faced by rescue teams in such scenarios, raising questions about preventive measures that can be taken in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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