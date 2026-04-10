Tragic Rescue: Boy's Borewell Plunge in Madhya Pradesh

A young boy's life was cut tragically short after a rescue operation in Madhya Pradesh failed to save him from a borewell. The two-and-a-half-year-old, Bhagirath, slipped into the borewell in Jhalariya village, signaling a 23-hour rescue mission.

Rescue teams, including the NDRF, battled rocky terrain and boulders to retrieve the child. Despite extensive efforts and the use of specialized drilling machines, Bhagirath was found unresponsive upon being pulled from the borewell.

The child's death has highlighted the dangers of open borewells and the challenges faced by rescue teams in such scenarios, raising questions about preventive measures that can be taken in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)