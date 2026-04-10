India Pushes Next-Gen Cooperative Reforms: National Review Conference Signals Shift from Policy to Execution

In a significant move to accelerate the transformation of India’s cooperative sector, the Ministry of Cooperation convened the 7th National Review Conference on April 9–10, 2026, bringing together policymakers, state representatives, financial institutions, and cooperative leaders to chart the next phase of reforms focused on execution, accountability, and grassroots impact.

The high-level conference marked a clear transition from policy formulation to time-bound implementation, with deliberations centred on strengthening institutional capacity, improving financial ecosystems, and unlocking the full economic potential of cooperatives across sectors such as banking, dairy, fisheries, and emerging digital platforms.

From Policy Intent to Ground-Level Impact

Addressing the concluding session, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani emphasised that the next phase of reforms will be driven by effective field-level execution, backed by stronger coordination among stakeholders and faster decision-making.

He noted that while substantial progress has been made in recent years, gaps remain in implementation, particularly in areas where initiatives have not translated into measurable outcomes. The focus, therefore, is now on ensuring that policy intent is matched by real, on-ground delivery.

PACS Transformation: From Credit Units to Rural Service Hubs

A key pillar of the reform agenda is the modernisation and expansion of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). The government is pushing for:

Completion of ongoing PACS computerisation initiatives

Expansion into multi-service centres offering diversified services

Stronger monitoring mechanisms and performance-based evaluation

Continuous training and capacity building for long-term sustainability

This transformation is expected to convert PACS into village-level economic engines, delivering credit, inputs, and services under one integrated platform.

Strengthening Cooperative Banking in a Digital Era

The conference placed strong emphasis on modernising cooperative banking institutions—including District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs), State Cooperative Banks (StCBs), and Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs)—to make them competitive in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem.

Key reform priorities include:

Adoption of secure digital platforms and cyber security frameworks

Expansion of credit portfolios and improved lending mechanisms

Balancing short-term and long-term financing

Leveraging PACS networks for last-mile credit delivery

These measures aim to position cooperative banks as resilient, technology-driven financial institutions capable of supporting rural and semi-urban economies.

Financing Expansion: NCDC at the Core

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) emerged as a central pillar in the financing strategy, with expanded support for sectors such as:

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)

Fisheries and deep-sea fishing

Sugar and food processing industries

The conference highlighted the need to fully utilise available financing avenues to scale cooperative enterprises and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Grain Storage, Dairy Push, and White Revolution 2.0

Progress under the cooperative grain storage initiative was reviewed, with emphasis on time-bound implementation, improved coordination, and innovative solutions for land and logistics challenges.

In the dairy sector, discussions centred on White Revolution 2.0, focusing on:

Expanding milk procurement networks

Strengthening dairy infrastructure

Increasing farmer participation in value chains

This renewed push aims to replicate the success of earlier dairy movements while integrating modern supply chains and technology.

‘Cooperation Among Cooperatives’: Building Integrated Value Chains

A major theme of the conference was fostering inter-cooperative collaboration—linking PACS, dairy cooperatives, federations, and banks to create efficient, end-to-end value chains.

Such integration is expected to enhance economic viability, reduce inefficiencies, and enable cooperatives to compete more effectively in both domestic and global markets.

Digital Innovation: Cooperative Platforms Enter New Markets

Highlighting emerging trends, the Secretary pointed to the growing success of cooperative-led digital platforms like ‘Bharat Taxi’, which is expanding despite competition from private aggregators.

With soft launches already underway in cities such as Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nashik, the platform represents a new wave of cooperative entrepreneurship in the digital economy, with plans for nationwide rollout in the coming years.

Best Practices and State-Led Innovations

The conference also showcased successful models from states, including Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ framework, which demonstrates how district-level planning, administrative convergence, and local leadership can drive impactful outcomes.

Interactive sessions like ‘Sahakar Samvad’ enabled stakeholders to exchange real-world experiences, operational insights, and scalable solutions, reinforcing a collaborative approach to reform.

Communication Strategy: Building Trust Through Awareness

Recognising the importance of public perception, a dedicated session focused on strengthening communication strategies. The emphasis was on a “perform and inform” approach, ensuring that achievements in the cooperative sector are effectively communicated to build trust and participation.

A Roadmap for Inclusive Growth

The conference concluded with a strong consensus on priority areas for the next phase, including:

Improved fund utilisation

Strengthened cooperative banking systems

Expanded sectoral financing

Faster implementation of dairy and allied initiatives

Enhanced collaboration across cooperative institutions

With India’s cooperative sector playing a crucial role in rural livelihoods and economic inclusion, the government’s renewed focus on execution and innovation signals a transformative phase ahead.

As policymakers and stakeholders align efforts, the emphasis is clear: cooperatives must evolve into modern, efficient, and scalable institutions capable of driving inclusive growth and empowering millions across rural India.