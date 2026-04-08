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Rajasthan Government's Bold Moves to Empower Farmers and Boost Rural Economy

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma commits to farmers' welfare by announcing various projects and initiatives in Karauli. Key focuses include uninterrupted irrigation resources, the Ram Jal Setu Link Project for water supply, renewable energy promotion, youth empowerment, and enhanced agricultural support with financial aid, education, and infrastructure advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:15 IST
Rajasthan Government's Bold Moves to Empower Farmers and Boost Rural Economy
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to the welfare of farmers while addressing a gathering in Nangal Sherpur, Todabhim. Sharma emphasized the importance of farmers for national growth, announcing measures to strengthen irrigation and support agricultural development.

In a series of developmental projects unveiled for Karauli district, Sharma highlighted the significance of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, which promises to supply water to 17 districts. In addition, he announced initiatives like building a road network and a college in the region.

Further, Sharma pledged financial support through interest-free loans and added benefits under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Additionally, he stressed technological improvements in agriculture and encouraged youth to become entrepreneurs with government-backed loans, aiming at holistic empowerment and regional growth.

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