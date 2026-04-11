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Election Tensions Rise in West Bengal as BJP MLA's Associate Detained

A close associate of BJP MLA Ashok Dinda was detained in West Bengal with cash and gold during a naka check. Amid intensified surveillance for upcoming elections, TMC accuses Dinda of involvement, but BJP has yet to respond. Polls are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 06:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 06:35 IST
Election Tensions Rise in West Bengal as BJP MLA's Associate Detained
BJP MLA and former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a close associate of BJP MLA Ashok Dinda was detained during a routine check, leading to the recovery of a considerable amount of cash and gold.

Identified as Sandip Manna, the owner of Bijli Jewellers and a known associate of Dinda, he was apprehended near Anantapur Girls High School. Authorities confiscated approximately Rs 17 lakh in cash and 105 grams of gold from Manna, raising questions about the intended purpose and destination of these valuables.

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that Dinda is attempting to secure the release of his associate, though the BJP has yet to issue an official statement regarding these allegations. This incident has occurred amidst increased surveillance efforts by authorities aiming to prevent the flow of unaccounted funds during the crucial election period.

Adding to the electoral tensions, a similar incident took place earlier in March when the Election Commission's Flying Squad seized Rs 25 lakh in cash from a vehicle under suspicious circumstances. The operation, conducted near ECO Park Police Station in Kolkata, led to the identification and subsequent investigation of an individual named Thakor Suraji Abhesang.

As West Bengal gears up for the elections, set in two phases on April 23 and April 29, eye-catching electoral battles are expected between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Key deadlines have been issued by the Election Commission, with final results to be declared on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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