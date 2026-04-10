NITI Aayog Unveils Two Reports to Transform Ease of Doing R&D in India
The reports were formally unveiled by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Shri Suman Bery and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, in the presence of top policymakers, scientific leaders, and representatives from academia and industry.
- Country:
- India
In a major step toward positioning India as a global innovation powerhouse, NITI Aayog has released two comprehensive reports—“Ease of Doing Research & Development in India” and the “Survey Report on Ease of Doing R&D in India”—aimed at overhauling the country’s research ecosystem through systemic reforms, policy flexibility, and enhanced industry participation.
Released on April 9, 2026, the reports are the outcome of an extensive nine-month nationwide consultation process, involving inputs from over 400 institutional leaders and more than 850 scientists and researchers, making it one of the most detailed assessments of India’s R&D landscape to date.
Evidence-Based Roadmap for Research Reforms
The reports were formally unveiled by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Shri Suman Bery and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, in the presence of top policymakers, scientific leaders, and representatives from academia and industry.
Presenting the findings, Prof. Vivek Kumar Singh, Senior Adviser at NITI Aayog, highlighted that the reports identify multi-layered challenges across funding, governance, regulation, and institutional processes, and offer a wide set of actionable recommendations based on surveys, stakeholder consultations, and regional discussions.
The reports aim to create a more efficient, facilitative, and innovation-driven research environment, moving away from rigid structures toward a flexible, outcome-oriented ecosystem.
Key Challenges: Funding, Regulation, and Institutional Bottlenecks
The findings reveal that despite India’s strong scientific talent base, researchers face persistent challenges such as:
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Complex and rigid funding mechanisms
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Administrative and regulatory hurdles
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Limited private sector participation
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Fragmented institutional processes
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Barriers in translating research into real-world applications
Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, noted that while institutions vary widely, the challenges faced by researchers are remarkably consistent across the country, cutting across both public and private sectors.
Private Sector Participation Critical for Growth
A major theme emerging from the reports is the urgent need to increase private sector investment in R&D, which remains relatively low compared to global benchmarks.
Leading scientific voices, including Prof. Ashutosh Sharma and Prof. Vinod Kumar Singh, emphasised the importance of:
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Supporting early-stage researchers
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Creating enabling mechanisms for innovation
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Encouraging industry-academia collaboration
Dr. Jitendra Singh called for leveraging Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and private investments to strengthen research ecosystems, particularly in emerging sectors and startups.
Flexible, Mission-Driven R&D Frameworks Needed
Highlighting the future direction, Shri Suman Bery stressed that translating research into practical applications must become a national priority.
He advocated for:
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Mission-mode R&D structures
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Greater flexibility in institutional frameworks
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Interdisciplinary collaboration across sectors
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Adaptive systems to support evolving research needs
Experts noted that rigid bureaucratic structures often limit innovation, while flexible and responsive systems can unlock new opportunities.
A ‘Living Document’ for Continuous Reform
Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood described the report as a dynamic, evolving framework, emphasising that improving ease of doing R&D is a continuous process rather than a one-time reform.
The recommendations focus on building a trust-based, outcome-oriented ecosystem, where researchers are empowered with autonomy while being accountable for results.
Strengthening India’s Innovation Ecosystem
The reports outline a comprehensive reform agenda, including:
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Streamlining funding and grant approval processes
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Enhancing institutional governance and autonomy
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Simplifying regulatory frameworks
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Promoting research translation and commercialization
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Strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and government
India’s Path to Global Leadership in Science & Innovation
With India aiming to become a global leader in science, technology, and innovation, these reports provide a critical roadmap for transforming its R&D ecosystem.
By aligning policy, funding, and institutional structures with global best practices, India seeks to unlock the full potential of its scientific community and accelerate innovation-led growth.
NITI Aayog has indicated that the reports will be shared with relevant ministries and departments for implementation, marking the beginning of a coordinated national effort to reform and modernise research in India.
As global competition in innovation intensifies, India’s focus on improving the ease of doing R&D signals a strategic shift toward knowledge-driven economic growth and technological leadership.
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