‘Watan Ko Jano’ Builds Bridges of Unity: Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Youth Potential and J&K’s Transformation

In a strong endorsement of youth engagement and national integration, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, today interacted with a delegation of school children from Jammu & Kashmir participating in the “Watan Ko Jano Programme 2026” in New Delhi.

Addressing the group at the Vice-President’s Enclave in the presence of Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan and senior officials, Dr Singh highlighted the transformative role of such initiatives in shaping young minds and strengthening emotional bonds with the nation.

Prime Minister’s Commitment to Jammu & Kashmir

Dr Jitendra Singh underscored Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s deep sensitivity and commitment toward Jammu & Kashmir, recalling that he spent his first Diwali as Prime Minister with flood victims in the Kashmir Valley—a gesture symbolizing empathy and direct engagement with the people.

He noted that this approach reflects a broader commitment to inclusive development and youth empowerment in the region.

Exposure, Aspirations and National Integration

The Minister described the Watan Ko Jano programme as a powerful platform that provides young participants with:

Exposure to India’s diverse socio-cultural landscape

First-hand experience of the country’s developmental progress

Opportunities to interact with national leaders and institutions

He emphasized that such exposure helps broaden perspectives and strengthens the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”

Youth as Drivers of Viksit Bharat

Calling the participants the torchbearers of India’s future, Dr. Singh stressed that youth from Jammu & Kashmir have a crucial role to play in realizing the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

He expressed confidence that the students would contribute meaningfully to nation-building and carry forward the ideals of unity, responsibility, and progress.

J&K’s Changing Development Landscape

Highlighting the region’s progress over the past decade, the Minister pointed to improvements across key sectors:

Education and higher learning opportunities

Infrastructure development

Expanding career pathways in civil services, corporate sectors, and professional fields

He noted that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are increasingly excelling in competitive examinations and professional domains, reflecting rising aspirations and enhanced access to opportunities.

Encouraging Youth to Seize Opportunities

Dr. Jitendra Singh urged the students to make full use of the opportunities available to them, emphasizing:

Access to information and digital platforms

Expanding educational and career options

The importance of focus, discipline, and positive contribution to society

“You have the tools and opportunities to achieve your goals—make the most of them,” he advised.

Programme Details: Scale and Impact

The current delegation comprises 251 participants, including:

87 girls and 164 boys

Accompanied by coordinators and caretakers

The 12-day programme (April 1–12, 2026) includes visits to major cities such as Lucknow and Delhi, where students explore:

Historical landmarks

Cultural sites

Institutional interactions with dignitaries

These engagements provide a platform for learning, dialogue, and inspiration.

Strengthening Unity Through Experience

Dr. Singh reiterated that initiatives like Watan Ko Jano play a vital role in fostering:

National unity and shared identity

Cultural understanding and appreciation

Confidence and aspiration among youth

By enabling children—especially from weaker sections—to experience India beyond their immediate surroundings, the programme helps build a strong foundation for inclusive nation-building.

A Message of Hope and Responsibility

Concluding his address, the Minister extended his best wishes to the students, expressing hope that the experience would:

Broaden their horizons

Inspire them to pursue their ambitions

Instill a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation

The interaction reflects the government’s continued focus on empowering youth from Jammu & Kashmir as active participants in India’s growth story, reinforcing unity, opportunity, and shared progress.