‘Watan Ko Jano’ Builds Bridges of Unity: Dr Jitendra Singh Highlights Youth Potential and J&K’s Transformation
Calling the participants the torchbearers of India’s future, Dr. Singh stressed that youth from Jammu & Kashmir have a crucial role to play in realizing the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).
- Country:
- India
In a strong endorsement of youth engagement and national integration, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, today interacted with a delegation of school children from Jammu & Kashmir participating in the “Watan Ko Jano Programme 2026” in New Delhi.
Addressing the group at the Vice-President’s Enclave in the presence of Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan and senior officials, Dr Singh highlighted the transformative role of such initiatives in shaping young minds and strengthening emotional bonds with the nation.
Prime Minister’s Commitment to Jammu & Kashmir
Dr Jitendra Singh underscored Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s deep sensitivity and commitment toward Jammu & Kashmir, recalling that he spent his first Diwali as Prime Minister with flood victims in the Kashmir Valley—a gesture symbolizing empathy and direct engagement with the people.
He noted that this approach reflects a broader commitment to inclusive development and youth empowerment in the region.
Exposure, Aspirations and National Integration
The Minister described the Watan Ko Jano programme as a powerful platform that provides young participants with:
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Exposure to India’s diverse socio-cultural landscape
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First-hand experience of the country’s developmental progress
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Opportunities to interact with national leaders and institutions
He emphasized that such exposure helps broaden perspectives and strengthens the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.”
Youth as Drivers of Viksit Bharat
Calling the participants the torchbearers of India’s future, Dr. Singh stressed that youth from Jammu & Kashmir have a crucial role to play in realizing the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).
He expressed confidence that the students would contribute meaningfully to nation-building and carry forward the ideals of unity, responsibility, and progress.
J&K’s Changing Development Landscape
Highlighting the region’s progress over the past decade, the Minister pointed to improvements across key sectors:
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Education and higher learning opportunities
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Infrastructure development
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Expanding career pathways in civil services, corporate sectors, and professional fields
He noted that the youth of Jammu & Kashmir are increasingly excelling in competitive examinations and professional domains, reflecting rising aspirations and enhanced access to opportunities.
Encouraging Youth to Seize Opportunities
Dr. Jitendra Singh urged the students to make full use of the opportunities available to them, emphasizing:
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Access to information and digital platforms
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Expanding educational and career options
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The importance of focus, discipline, and positive contribution to society
“You have the tools and opportunities to achieve your goals—make the most of them,” he advised.
Programme Details: Scale and Impact
The current delegation comprises 251 participants, including:
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87 girls and 164 boys
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Accompanied by coordinators and caretakers
The 12-day programme (April 1–12, 2026) includes visits to major cities such as Lucknow and Delhi, where students explore:
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Historical landmarks
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Cultural sites
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Institutional interactions with dignitaries
These engagements provide a platform for learning, dialogue, and inspiration.
Strengthening Unity Through Experience
Dr. Singh reiterated that initiatives like Watan Ko Jano play a vital role in fostering:
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National unity and shared identity
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Cultural understanding and appreciation
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Confidence and aspiration among youth
By enabling children—especially from weaker sections—to experience India beyond their immediate surroundings, the programme helps build a strong foundation for inclusive nation-building.
A Message of Hope and Responsibility
Concluding his address, the Minister extended his best wishes to the students, expressing hope that the experience would:
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Broaden their horizons
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Inspire them to pursue their ambitions
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Instill a deep sense of responsibility toward the nation
The interaction reflects the government’s continued focus on empowering youth from Jammu & Kashmir as active participants in India’s growth story, reinforcing unity, opportunity, and shared progress.