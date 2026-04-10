SA Secures Major Citrus Export Boost to China: New Protocols to Cut Costs, Expand Market Share

In a significant breakthrough for South Africa’s agricultural exports, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed the successful amendment of cold treatment requirements governing citrus exports to China, calling it a “big step forward” in strengthening bilateral trade and unlocking new growth opportunities for farmers.

The revised protocol is expected to streamline export processes, reduce costs, and improve fruit quality, further cementing South Africa’s position as the largest citrus exporter to the Chinese market.

Boost for Trade Efficiency and Market Expansion

Under the updated requirements, exporters will benefit from more flexible cold treatment options, enabling:

Faster and more efficient shipping processes

Reduced compliance and logistics costs

Improved preservation of fruit quality during transit

“In practical terms, this will help South African citrus continue to grow its presence in a dynamic and increasingly important market,” Steenhuisen said.

China: A Strategic Growth Market

China remains one of South Africa’s most important agricultural trading partners. In 2025, citrus exports to China and Hong Kong reached approximately 11.5 million cartons, accounting for about 6% of total citrus exports.

With demand for high-quality fruit rising in China, the revised agreement is expected to unlock significant growth potential in the coming years.

Building on Expanding Agricultural Trade

The development follows a series of recent gains in agricultural trade between the two countries, including the opening of the Chinese market to South African stone fruits such as:

Apricots

Peaches

Nectarines

Plums and prunes

“These developments reflect a relationship that is not only growing but delivering real opportunities for our farmers and exporters,” Steenhuisen noted.

Strong Diplomatic Foundation Driving Trade

The Minister highlighted that South Africa’s support for the One China Policy has provided a stable and trusted framework for cooperation, facilitating:

Smoother negotiations on export protocols

Faster resolution of phytosanitary issues

Expanded market access for agricultural products

This stable diplomatic environment has also contributed to greater investor confidence and stronger logistics partnerships, critical for long-term trade growth.

Citrus Sector: A Pillar of the Economy

South Africa’s citrus industry continues to be a major driver of economic growth and rural employment.

Key figures from 2025 highlight the sector’s strength:

204 million cartons exported from Southern Africa

193 million cartons contributed by South Africa

Export earnings exceeding US$2.47 billion

Approximately 140,000 direct jobs supported

The industry also generates extensive indirect employment across logistics, packaging, and international distribution networks.

Driving Rural Growth and Job Creation

The expansion of citrus exports plays a crucial role in:

Sustaining rural livelihoods

Supporting small and medium-scale farmers

Driving inclusive economic growth

Steenhuisen emphasised that the government will continue to work closely with stakeholders such as the Citrus Growers’ Association of Southern Africa (CGA) to maintain high standards and expand global market access.

A Model for Future Trade Growth

The Minister described the agreement as part of a broader strategy to diversify export markets and strengthen global competitiveness, particularly in a rapidly changing trade environment.

“This is the kind of progress we are working to replicate across the sector—strong partnerships, growing markets, and real opportunities flowing back to farmers and rural communities,” he said.

Looking Ahead

With improved export protocols, rising global demand, and strong government-industry collaboration, South Africa’s citrus sector is well-positioned to expand its global footprint, particularly in high-growth markets like China.

The latest development not only reinforces bilateral trade ties but also highlights the importance of strategic diplomacy, regulatory reform, and industry alignment in unlocking agricultural potential.