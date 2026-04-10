Irish Fuel Blockades Escalate: Economy on Precipice
Protests in Ireland over rising fuel prices have halted operations at key oil infrastructures. The blockades are linked to a 20% surge in diesel costs due to U.S.-Iran conflict, leading to fuel shortages. Prime Minister Martin warns of economic damage and urged dialogue, with authorities ready to intervene.
- Country:
- Ireland
Protesters in Ireland have intensified their demonstrations against surging fuel prices by blockading key infrastructure like ports and refineries for a fourth consecutive day. The Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, warned on Friday that these actions could lead to turning away fuel deliveries and potentially damage the economy.
The organization Fuels for Ireland reported over 100 petrol stations running out of fuel, with predictions that this number could rise to 500. Martin emphasized the gravity of the situation, referencing disrupted operations at Galway Port and Cork's Whitegate refinery.
The government had announced a 250 million euro tax cut package last month on petrol and diesel, but protesters are demanding more robust measures. The Prime Minister mentioned that police and army forces are on standby to intervene if needed and called for dialogue as a solution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Powering the Future: Agratas' Gigafactory Boosts UK Economy
Inflation Surge Amid Middle East Conflict Challenges U.S. Economy
Fuel Price Feud: German Economy Minister Takes a Stand on Tax Breaks and Energy Proposals
Transforming Gold Reserves: India's Path to a $41.5 Trillion Economy by 2047
Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office