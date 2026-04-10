Irish Fuel Blockades Escalate: Economy on Precipice

Protesters in Ireland have intensified their demonstrations against surging fuel prices by blockading key infrastructure like ports and refineries for a fourth consecutive day. The Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, warned on Friday that these actions could lead to turning away fuel deliveries and potentially damage the economy.

The organization Fuels for Ireland reported over 100 petrol stations running out of fuel, with predictions that this number could rise to 500. Martin emphasized the gravity of the situation, referencing disrupted operations at Galway Port and Cork's Whitegate refinery.

The government had announced a 250 million euro tax cut package last month on petrol and diesel, but protesters are demanding more robust measures. The Prime Minister mentioned that police and army forces are on standby to intervene if needed and called for dialogue as a solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)