Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings

U.S. Representative James Comer, serving as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed his agreement with First Lady Melania Trump's request for congressional hearings focused on Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

In a recent statement, Comer confirmed that these hearings were always on the agenda after the conclusion of related depositions.

As they await testimonies from additional high-profile figures, he reiterated the committee's commitment to these proceedings during an appearance on Fox News' America Reports program.