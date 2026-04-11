Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings
U.S. Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, supports First Lady Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings involving Jeffrey Epstein's victims. Hearings are planned following the completion of depositions, as they await testimonies from more high-profile individuals, Comer disclosed in a Fox News interview.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:36 IST
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U.S. Representative James Comer, serving as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed his agreement with First Lady Melania Trump's request for congressional hearings focused on Jeffrey Epstein's victims.
In a recent statement, Comer confirmed that these hearings were always on the agenda after the conclusion of related depositions.
As they await testimonies from additional high-profile figures, he reiterated the committee's commitment to these proceedings during an appearance on Fox News' America Reports program.