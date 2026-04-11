Left Menu

Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings

U.S. Representative James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, supports First Lady Melania Trump's call for congressional hearings involving Jeffrey Epstein's victims. Hearings are planned following the completion of depositions, as they await testimonies from more high-profile individuals, Comer disclosed in a Fox News interview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 00:36 IST
Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Representative James Comer, serving as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, expressed his agreement with First Lady Melania Trump's request for congressional hearings focused on Jeffrey Epstein's victims.

In a recent statement, Comer confirmed that these hearings were always on the agenda after the conclusion of related depositions.

As they await testimonies from additional high-profile figures, he reiterated the committee's commitment to these proceedings during an appearance on Fox News' America Reports program.

TRENDING

1
Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings

Comer Agrees with Melania Trump on Epstein Victim Hearings

 United States
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The 15-Year-Old Cricket Sensation

 India
3
Strategic Petroleum Reserve Loans: Fueling Stability Amid Global Unrest

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Loans: Fueling Stability Amid Global Unrest

 United States
4
Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks

Colombia's $4.39 Billion Tax Reform Faces Legislative Roadblocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026