Cubas National Electrical Grid Collapsed On Friday In The Second Nationwide Outage This Week And The Fourth This Year As A Usimposed Oil Blockade Has Crippled The Islands Already Obsolete Generation System We Are Already Working On Restoring The National Electric Power System

Cuba's national electrical grid suffered its second nationwide collapse this week, the fourth this year, as ongoing U.S. oil sanctions continue to cripple the island's generation system. Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy expressed efforts to restore power amidst these challenges.

Large areas, like Santiago de Cuba, were already disconnected due to severe fuel shortages. Discontent is growing in places such as Havana, where residents endure frequent blackouts and economic loss, compelling them to resort to small protests.

The U.S. insists on changes from Cuba's government, demanding reforms and political prisoner releases, while international voices largely call for an end to the sanctions they argue are destructively impacting the Cuban economy and public infrastructure.