Meta's Muse Image Feature Faces Curtain Call Amid Privacy Storm

Meta has discontinued its Muse Image feature that allowed image generation from Instagram accounts amidst privacy concerns and criticism from Hollywood unions. The feature faced backlash for being automatically enabled for users and was decried by SAG-AFTRA for its lack of an opt-in process. Meta removed the feature following the uproar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meta Said On Friday It Is Discontinuing An Ai Feature Launched This Week That Allowed Users To Generate Images Using Public Instagram Accounts | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:51 IST
Meta's Muse Image Feature Faces Curtain Call Amid Privacy Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift response to widespread criticism, Meta announced on Friday the discontinuation of its newly launched Muse Image feature, which allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts. The decision follows backlash over privacy concerns, especially from Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA union.

Muse Image, introduced just earlier this week, was Meta's first image-generation model from its Meta Superintelligence Labs and was integrated into the Meta AI chatbot. The feature allowed users to edit images through sketches, but its automatic opt-in nature raised alarms among users and industry professionals.

Prominent voices like Emmy-winning actor Hannah Einbinder criticized the lack of user consent, and SAG-AFTRA called the feature a 'miscalculation of public sentiment.' Meta acknowledged feedback and removed the feature, aiming to reassess how AI tools handle public data.

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