Meta's Muse Image Feature Faces Curtain Call Amid Privacy Storm

Meta Said On Friday It Is Discontinuing An Ai Feature Launched This Week That Allowed Users To Generate Images Using Public Instagram Accounts

In a swift response to widespread criticism, Meta announced on Friday the discontinuation of its newly launched Muse Image feature, which allowed users to generate images using public Instagram accounts. The decision follows backlash over privacy concerns, especially from Hollywood's SAG-AFTRA union.

Muse Image, introduced just earlier this week, was Meta's first image-generation model from its Meta Superintelligence Labs and was integrated into the Meta AI chatbot. The feature allowed users to edit images through sketches, but its automatic opt-in nature raised alarms among users and industry professionals.

Prominent voices like Emmy-winning actor Hannah Einbinder criticized the lack of user consent, and SAG-AFTRA called the feature a 'miscalculation of public sentiment.' Meta acknowledged feedback and removed the feature, aiming to reassess how AI tools handle public data.