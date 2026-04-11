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Call for a Ceasefire: Diplomatic Efforts Between Israel and Lebanon

The Lebanese government and the Trump administration have reportedly requested that Israel pause its attacks on Hezbollah ahead of direct negotiations with Lebanon. These discussions are scheduled to start next week. However, the White House has not yet commented on this development, as per a report from Axios.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:22 IST
Call for a Ceasefire: Diplomatic Efforts Between Israel and Lebanon
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Diplomatic efforts are in motion as the Lebanese government, together with the Trump administration, have reportedly urged Israel to halt its attacks on Hezbollah. This request comes in preparation for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon set to begin next week.

The call for a temporary ceasefire aims to create a conducive environment for the upcoming talks, hoping to ease tensions and promote constructive dialogue.

While Axios reports on these requests, the White House has not provided an official response, leaving the situation still developing and further commentary awaited.

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