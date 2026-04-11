Funding Myths Unraveled: Trump's Peace Board's Financial Standing
The U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace has stated that it faces no funding constraints and has promptly met all requests. This contradicts earlier reports claiming that the board has received only a small portion of the $17 billion pledged for Gaza, complicating Trump's plans for the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 03:49 IST
The Board of Peace, under U.S. President Donald Trump, declared Friday that it is free of financial constraints, and all requests have been fulfilled promptly and entirely.
However, conflicting reports earlier from Reuters cited sources noting that the board received only a minuscule portion of the $17 billion pledged for Gaza.
This financial shortfall reportedly hampers Trump's strategy for the rebuilding and future of the devastated Palestinian enclave.
(With inputs from agencies.)