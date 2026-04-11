Justice System Delays: A Call for Legal Introspection

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, a Supreme Court judge, stated on Saturday that the mounting backlog of cases in India is not solely the responsibility of judges. He emphasized that the manner in which lawyers engage in arguments significantly affects the justice delivery system's pace.

Speaking at the 5th edition of the ICA International Conference on 'Arbitration in the Era of Globalisation', Justice Amanullah pointed out that judges already manage an overwhelming number of cases daily and cannot always shorten lawyers' arguments.

He urged for reflection within the legal profession to address lengthy proceedings, arguing that while judges must allow for extensive debate, they often become secondary to lawyer-led delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)