Decades-Old Murder Case Cracked: Fugitive Tenant Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested Chhavi Lal Verma, the key suspect in a notorious 1991 murder case that had remained unsolved for over three decades. Verma allegedly killed his landlady and injured her son during a bungled robbery attempt in East Delhi's Trilok Puri area.

The crime occurred on August 2, 1991, when Verma, armed with a sharp weapon, attacked the victims with the intent to rob, wrongly assuming they held substantial cash reserves. After the attack, Verma vanished, skillfully evading authorities by assuming new identities and frequently relocating across the nation, from Kolkata to Goa.

It wasn't until a dedicated Crime Branch team revisited the cold case that Verma was finally tracked down in Ludhiana, Punjab. Working as a security guard at the time of his arrest, he confessed to the crime and cited financial woes as his primary motivation. Legal proceedings are now underway to hold him accountable for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)