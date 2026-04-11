Voyeurism Scandal: TV Journalist Under Fire

A television journalist in Pune has been embroiled in controversy after being accused of filming a woman in a compromising situation without her consent, according to officials on Saturday. Police have registered a case of voyeurism at the Vishrambaug police station against journalist Rohan Kadam under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 77 and 3(5). The incident reportedly occurred on April 8 at a lodge in Budhwar Peth, an area known for its red light district, where Kadam allegedly filmed the woman through a net partition.

In her complaint, the woman described realizing she was being filmed while dressing after engaging with a customer. She confronted the person next door, who was identified as Kadam. When questioned by the woman and lodge operator, Kadam claimed to be part of a group of journalists on a sting operation. A scuffle ensued when he allegedly attempted to flee the scene.

The case has drawn the attention of the Pune Union of Working Journalists, which has written to the city Police Commissioner urging a thorough investigation. Despite allegations of attempts to prevent the case's registration, the journalists' body has stated its commitment to transparency and non-interference in the investigation. Police continue to investigate the incident.