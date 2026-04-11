India's Golden Triumph at Senior Asian Wrestling Championships

On the penultimate day of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, India secured two gold medals with outstanding performances from Sujeet and Abhimanyou.

Sujeet delivered a commanding 8-1 victory over Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the men's 65kg freestyle final, marking India's first gold in this category since Bajrang Punia's win in 2019.

In the men's 70kg freestyle final, Abhimanyou showcased resilience by recovering from a 0-2 deficit to defeat Mongolia's Tulga Tumur Ochir 5-3. Further prospects for gold lie ahead on the final day with Aman and Mukul Dahiya reaching their respective finals.