Tragedy in Ranchi: The Mystifying Death of a Young Helper

In a heartbreaking incident in Ranchi's Kanke area, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly beaten to death, police disclosed on Saturday.

The tragedy unfolded where she had been working as a domestic helper for four years. Multiple injuries on her body suggested foul play, prompting police to suspect her employer.

Though the accused claims her death was accidental, authorities have lodged an FIR and are investigating further to uncover the truth behind the grim incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)