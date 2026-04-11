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Tragedy in Ranchi: The Mystifying Death of a Young Helper

A 16-year-old girl working as a domestic helper was allegedly beaten to death in Ranchi. Police suspect her employer and have initiated an investigation. The accused claims it was an accidental fall. An FIR has been filed based on family statements as authorities await the post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:00 IST
Tragedy in Ranchi: The Mystifying Death of a Young Helper
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  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Ranchi's Kanke area, a 16-year-old girl was reportedly beaten to death, police disclosed on Saturday.

The tragedy unfolded where she had been working as a domestic helper for four years. Multiple injuries on her body suggested foul play, prompting police to suspect her employer.

Though the accused claims her death was accidental, authorities have lodged an FIR and are investigating further to uncover the truth behind the grim incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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