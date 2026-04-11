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Elderly Businessman Duped in Rs 15 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Two individuals were arrested in a digital scam where an 81-year-old was defrauded of over Rs 15 crore. Posing as CBI officials, the scammers coerced the victim into transferring his funds. The investigation tracked transactions across several states, leading to the Hyderabad-based arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:40 IST
Elderly Businessman Duped in Rs 15 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Scam
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  • India

In a shocking revelation, police officials disclosed the arrest of two individuals involved in a 'digital arrest' scam targeting an octogenarian businessman. The scam, which resulted in a loss exceeding Rs 15 crore, involved impersonation of CBI officials who accused the elderly man of financial misconduct.

The suspects, identified as Venkatesh Sharath Naik and Degavat Sripada Naik from Hyderabad, were apprehended following a detailed investigation that commenced in March. Investigators traced the fraudulent transactions across multiple states including Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat.

A significant Rs 2 crore transfer to a Hyderabad bank account provided the breakthrough, leading to the arrest during a Cyber Command Unit operation. Authorities are still searching for the handler behind the fraudulent activities. The victim, who was subjected to weeks of coerced communication, finally alerted the police upon realizing the scam.

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