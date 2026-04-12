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Major Reshuffle: Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police Undergo Key Transfers

The Election Commission has executed a significant reshuffle in the ranks of Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police amid upcoming elections. Key positions have been altered, including senior officer postings and divisional assignments, to ensure oversight and efficiency. Changes extend across various police districts and commissionerates in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 08:47 IST
Major Reshuffle: Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police Undergo Key Transfers
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In a strategic move ahead of the elections, the Election Commission has undertaken a comprehensive reshuffle within Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. This move involves the transfer of 12 officers, including several senior positions.

Among the notable changes, DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been shifted to become the Joint Commissioner (Crime) for Kolkata Police. Sudip Sarkar will now serve as the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), while Debasmita Das transitions to Joint Commissioner (Intelligence).

The Election Commission has also altered key divisional appointments, introducing VSR Ananthanag as Deputy Commissioner (South) and Pradip Kumar Yadav as Deputy Commissioner (North). This realignment affects multiple districts and aims to enhance administrative efficacy and readiness for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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