Major Reshuffle: Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police Undergo Key Transfers

In a strategic move ahead of the elections, the Election Commission has undertaken a comprehensive reshuffle within Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. This move involves the transfer of 12 officers, including several senior positions.

Among the notable changes, DIG, CID Soma Das Mitra has been shifted to become the Joint Commissioner (Crime) for Kolkata Police. Sudip Sarkar will now serve as the Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), while Debasmita Das transitions to Joint Commissioner (Intelligence).

The Election Commission has also altered key divisional appointments, introducing VSR Ananthanag as Deputy Commissioner (South) and Pradip Kumar Yadav as Deputy Commissioner (North). This realignment affects multiple districts and aims to enhance administrative efficacy and readiness for the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)