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Tragic Fall: Examining Allegations at Kannur Dental College

Police have initiated an investigation into the faculty of Kannur Dental College following the suspected suicide of first-year student Nithin Raj. Allegations of emotional harassment, including caste and color-based discrimination, have surfaced. The internal inquiry suspended two faculty members, and a detailed probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:26 IST
Tragic Fall: Examining Allegations at Kannur Dental College
  • Country:
  • India

Police investigations are underway against faculty members of Kannur Dental College after first-year student Nithin Raj's death from a building fall, presumed a suicide, triggered allegations of emotional harassment.

In the wake of the child's tragic demise, accusations have emerged that Raj faced discrimination from faculty over his complexion and socioeconomic background, leading to the suspension of two faculty members by the college.

As police gather digital evidence and record statements, human rights authorities have demanded a thorough investigation within a week, spotlighting widening concerns over student welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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