Congress Accuses Modi Government of Stalling Caste Census and Manipulating Women's Reservation Law
The Congress accuses the Modi government of shelving the caste census and manipulating the Women's Reservation Law to mislead the country. They claim that despite rapid survey completions in Bihar and Telangana, the government cites delays to amend Article 334-A, linking it to a broader political agenda.
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In a sharp critique, the Congress has alleged that the Modi government aims to delay the caste census and amend the Women's Reservation Law under a deceptive agenda. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, insists the Prime Minister is misleading the nation regarding Article 334-A.
Ramesh highlighted that despite Bihar and Telangana conducting swift caste surveys, the government persists in claiming delays, aiming to amend the reservation clause post-census and delimitation. There was no prompt response from the government on these accusations.
Concerns also arise around the timing of the Women's Reservation Act's implementation, as Congress accuses the government of tying it to unconstitutional delimitation exercises, raising potential political fallout, with opposition parties set to jointly strategize in the coming parliamentary session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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