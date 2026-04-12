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TCS's Freshers Boost: 25,000 Offers Amid Changing Demand

TCS has offered 25,000 jobs to freshers for FY27, with future hiring depending on demand. Despite previous restructuring, TCS commits to stable project pipelines and new deal signings, focusing on growth and transformation. The company is also exploring acquisitions and partnerships to enhance capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:26 IST
TCS's Freshers Boost: 25,000 Offers Amid Changing Demand
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TCS has extended 25,000 offers to freshers for the current fiscal year, with future hiring contingent on the evolving demand scenario, its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, K Krithivasan, stated. Despite industry headwinds, TCS had hired 44,000 freshers in FY26, demonstrating its strong recruitment trends.

Krithivasan noted the necessity of up to nine months of training for freshers, contrasting with the immediate productivity of lateral hires. The firm, which consistently recruits over 40,000 freshers annually, remains committed to this model unless business needs dictate otherwise.

Investors were reassured of TCS's growth focus through strategic investments, acquisitions, and partnerships amid stable project pipelines. Krithivasan denied AI's role in past layoffs, attributing it to new project execution styles, while clarifying that the future holds promising prospects across various geographies and segments.

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