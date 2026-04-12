Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Sparks Investigation and Raises Questions

A 23-year-old student drowned at a construction site in Sector 126, sparking suspicions and an FIR against three friends. The victim's mother alleges negligence and possible foul play, demanding a thorough investigation. Questions arise about the safety of the site and the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:31 IST
Tragic Drowning Sparks Investigation and Raises Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Sector 126 has led to police registering an FIR against three students after a 23-year-old drowned. Harshit Bhatt, a final-year Bachelor of Physical Education student, went on a picnic with friends to an abandoned construction site.

However, his mother, Deepmala, has raised serious allegations. She claims Harshit's friends did not attempt to save him and failed to inform her of his death. She has also questioned the site visit's motives, citing her son's swimming skills and future career as a physical education teacher.

The post-mortem report showed no signs of alcohol, but injury marks have fueled her suspicion of foul play. Deepmala seeks a fair inquiry into her son's death and urges authorities to secure hazardous locations to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

 Global
2
Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

 India
3
Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.

Iran's chief negotiator blames US for failure of talks, reports AP.

 Global
4
BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of its legislative party leader in Bihar.

BJP appoints Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for el...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026