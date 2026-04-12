Tragic Drowning Sparks Investigation and Raises Questions

A tragic incident in Sector 126 has led to police registering an FIR against three students after a 23-year-old drowned. Harshit Bhatt, a final-year Bachelor of Physical Education student, went on a picnic with friends to an abandoned construction site.

However, his mother, Deepmala, has raised serious allegations. She claims Harshit's friends did not attempt to save him and failed to inform her of his death. She has also questioned the site visit's motives, citing her son's swimming skills and future career as a physical education teacher.

The post-mortem report showed no signs of alcohol, but injury marks have fueled her suspicion of foul play. Deepmala seeks a fair inquiry into her son's death and urges authorities to secure hazardous locations to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)