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Tragic Yamuna Boat Mishap: Search Continues Amid Arrests

The boat capsize in the Yamuna river, Mathura, has resulted in 13 fatalities with three people still missing. Search efforts are ongoing despite challenging conditions. Arrests have been made, including the boat operator and a contractor, for negligence and lack of safety measures during the boating incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:59 IST
Tragic Yamuna Boat Mishap: Search Continues Amid Arrests
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The recent boat capsize in the Yamuna river, Mathura, has claimed 13 lives as per officials' reports on Sunday. Rescue teams continue their efforts to locate three missing individuals amid challenging river conditions.

Identified victims include Dinki Bansal and Rishabh Sharma, whose bodies were found near Devraha Baba Ghat and 3 km from the accident site respectively. The tragedy unfolded when a tourist boat, mostly carrying individuals from Punjab, collided with a pontoon bridge drum near Vrindavan, causing it to capsize.

Authorities arrested boat operator Pappu and contractor Narayan Sharma for negligence, including the absence of life jackets and adequate licenses. This incident underscores the need for stricter safety regulations and enforcement for boating operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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