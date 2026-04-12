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Tragedy in Srifa: Lebanese Family Torn Apart by War

In the village of Srifa, Lebanon, seven-year-old Aline Saeed survived an Israeli strike that killed her sister and relatives. The strikes occurred amid hopes for a ceasefire. As Lebanon faces mounting casualties, including children, voices are calling for a ceasefire to protect civilians from war's horrors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:58 IST
Tragedy in Srifa: Lebanese Family Torn Apart by War

In a devastating incident in Srifa, Lebanon, young Aline Saeed, aged seven, narrowly survived an Israeli strike while attempting to bury her father. Unfortunately, the same tragic event claimed the life of her infant sister and several relatives.

Despite a U.S.-Iran ceasefire announced earlier, Israeli airstrikes continued, devastating communities across Lebanon and killing more than 350 people. The heart-wrenching attacks have left the Saeed family mourning multiple family members, including a toddler.

Pope Leo has expressed deep concern for the civilian toll and called for an immediate ceasefire as violence escalates with more victims, including a significant number of children, caught in the crossfire. The situation has elicited questions about the international community's responsibility to uphold human rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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