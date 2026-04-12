Centre tries to lower representation for TN in Parliament by showing women's reservation as reason: TN CM Stalin.
PTI | Ramanathapuram | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:56 IST
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Centre tries to lower representation for TN in Parliament by showing women's reservation as reason: TN CM Stalin.
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