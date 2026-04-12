Mass Arrests in Jharkhand Over Exam Paper Leak Scandal

In a significant crackdown, authorities arrested 159 candidates and five other individuals on Sunday over allegations related to a paper leak during the Jharkhand Excise Police Recruitment Examination.

Officials revealed that the primary suspects are members of a gang engaged in fraudulent activities targeting competitive exams. Prashant Kumar, Chairman of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), informed the press about the arrests made following a tip-off received by the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police.

According to Kumar, students gathered at a building in Rargaon were found with four sets of question papers. These documents, presented both in printed and digital forms, were purported to contain questions from the excise recruitment exam but did not completely match today's examination content. The investigation is ongoing, with police actively pursuing additional suspects involved in the scheme.