Jammu and Kashmir BJP Leaders Gather for Ground-Level Strengthening
The BJP unit in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting with senior leaders discussing the strengthening of grassroots structures, ideological commitment, and public outreach. The emphasis was on ensuring the party's functioning is effective at all levels, highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, and supporting women-led initiatives.
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- India
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit convened a crucial meeting on Sunday, focusing on enhancing grassroots structures, ideological commitment, and public reach. Senior leaders, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and national general secretary Tarun Chugh, were present.
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Singh commended the cadre's efforts in organisational and political activities, underlining the nationwide observation of the party's functioning in the Union Territory. He urged readiness for political challenges and emphasized showcasing the Modi government's developmental achievements.
Tarun Chugh highlighted the necessity for a strong ideological commitment and the strengthening of booth-level organizations. He mandated institutionalized monthly meetings to maintain organisational momentum. In support, the BJP's women's wing held a bike rally advocating a 33% reservation for women, from Mubarak Mandi to Jammu's Press Club with spirited slogans.
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- meeting
- grassroots
- ideological
- development
- Modi
- women
- reservation
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