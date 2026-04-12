Mass Arrests Amid Jharkhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

In a significant development, 159 candidates appearing for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023, along with five accomplices, were arrested over allegations of a paper leak, officials disclosed on Sunday.

The arrests come after Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police received information about a congregation of students at a building in Rargaon, where they were reportedly given leaked examination papers.

The issue has sparked political protests, with the BJP criticizing Chief Minister Hemant Soren's administration, accusing it of jeopardizing youth futures, and demanding the exam be reconducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)