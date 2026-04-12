Left Menu

Mass Arrests Amid Jharkhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal

A major paper leak scandal has led to the arrest of 159 candidates and five others involved in the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination 2023. The arrests followed a tip-off about irregularities, revealing a gang selling exam questions for significant sums. Interrogations and protests continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-04-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 23:13 IST
Mass Arrests Amid Jharkhand Exam Paper Leak Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, 159 candidates appearing for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023, along with five accomplices, were arrested over allegations of a paper leak, officials disclosed on Sunday.

The arrests come after Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police received information about a congregation of students at a building in Rargaon, where they were reportedly given leaked examination papers.

The issue has sparked political protests, with the BJP criticizing Chief Minister Hemant Soren's administration, accusing it of jeopardizing youth futures, and demanding the exam be reconducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Standstill: Protesters Block Roads Amid Fuel Price Surge

Ireland's Standstill: Protesters Block Roads Amid Fuel Price Surge

 Global
2
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in IPL match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in IPL match.

 Global
3
Tragic Airstrike at Jilli Market: Over 200 Feared Dead

Tragic Airstrike at Jilli Market: Over 200 Feared Dead

 Global
4
Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

Allegations of Forced Conversion Rock UP - Woman Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026