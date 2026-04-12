China Establishes Strategic Border County in Xinjiang

China has established a new county called Cenling in the Xinjiang province, strategically located near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Afghanistan border. The move aims to enhance security along the volatile Wakhan Corridor, a region noted for infiltration by Uyghur separatist militants.

This marks the third county China has set up in the predominantly Muslim Uyghur Xinjiang region in just over a year, highlighting the region's strategic significance. The development comes as part of a broader strategy to focus on border security and governance, underscoring expectations of increased control and stabilization in the area.

Experts view the creation of Cenling as a part of China's initiative for stronger governance in its borderlands, aiming to curb militant infiltration from Central Asia. The geographical connection to the Wakhan Corridor underscores China's security concerns, as it continues its efforts to block routes used by the East Turkestan Islamic Movement for entering Xinjiang.