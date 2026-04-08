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Delhi High Court Demands Action on Indian Institute of Heritage Irregularities

The Delhi High Court has called upon the Centre to address serious allegations of financial and administrative mismanagement at the Indian Institute of Heritage. A PIL filed by Prashant Bhushan highlights unauthorized appointments and misuse of funds. The court proposes an independent inquiry to investigate these claims further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:25 IST
Delhi High Court Demands Action on Indian Institute of Heritage Irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday requested the Centre's response to a petition alleging serious irregularities at the Indian Institute of Heritage. The case was brought forth by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who pointed out financial, administrative, and academic mismanagement.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the Centre, the University Grants Commission, and the institute in Noida. The court has termed the matter as 'serious,' extending the notice to the institute's former vice-chancellor, Dr Manvi Seth.

The petition calls for a high-level inquiry committee, led by a retired judge or another eminent figure, to investigate the claims. Allegations include unauthorized appointments and expenditure without finance committee approval. The matter is set for further hearing in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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