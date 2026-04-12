Uniting for Equality: A Push for the Women's Reservation Act

In a significant political call to action, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to political allies, opposition parties, and MPs for collective support in implementing the Women's Reservation Act. He emphasized the Act as essential for strengthening women's representation in legislative bodies.

Sawant's appeal came just ahead of a special sitting of Parliament. He described this moment as transformative in the nation's democratic evolution, noting the Act will elevate Lok Sabha seats to 816, reserving 273 for women. This follows a constitutional amendment in 2023 for 33% reservation of women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Sawant highlighted that this move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for women's participation in governance. He urged all political factions to back this initiative, stressing its role in empowering women and solidifying democratic values for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)