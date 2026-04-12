India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader
India's Minister of State for External Affairs attended a mourning ceremony for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, organized by the Iranian embassy in New Delhi. Khamenei was killed in a strike on February 28. India's participation underscores its deep cultural and civilizational ties with Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:36 IST
- Country:
- India
India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, attended a mourning ceremony held by the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, honoring the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The ceremony marked the 40th day (Chehelum) since Khamenei's death, which occurred due to an Israel-US military strike on February 28.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between India and Iran, noting that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also conveyed India's condolences earlier in March.