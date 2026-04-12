India Pays Tribute to Iran's Fallen Leader

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, attended a mourning ceremony held by the Iranian embassy in New Delhi, honoring the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The ceremony marked the 40th day (Chehelum) since Khamenei's death, which occurred due to an Israel-US military strike on February 28.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties between India and Iran, noting that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also conveyed India's condolences earlier in March.