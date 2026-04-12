Coastal Crisis: BLA Strikes in Arabian Sea

In a bold escalation of violence, separatist insurgents took maritime conflict to new waters on Sunday, killing three Pakistan Coast Guard personnel in the Arabian Sea. Intelligence reports confirm that the attack targeted a patrol boat near the Pakistan-Iran border, marking a significant shift in insurgent tactics.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), claiming responsibility, labeled the operation a strategic development following their land-based assaults. The attack compounds existing security challenges in Balochistan, underscoring the militants' growing ambition against state authorities and infrastructure.

Security measures in the region have been intensified amid investigations. Gwadar, crucial to China's Belt and Road initiative, faces persistent threats as separatist groups continue their offensive. This incident highlights ongoing tensions, with Pakistan accusing Afghanistan of harboring militants, a claim Kabul denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)