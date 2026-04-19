Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Firecracker Factory Blast

A tragic explosion has rocked the 'Vanaja' fireworks factory in Kattanarpatti, claiming at least 18 lives and leaving six others with severe injuries. Local authorities are grappling with the aftermath of one of the region's deadliest industrial accidents this year, as emergency personnel continue their operations.

The explosion, which is believed to have initiated in the factory's front veranda, caused widespread destruction—reducing multiple rooms to rubble and leveling nearby structures. Officials report that the injured include three women, each suffering from 60 percent burn injuries, and efforts to rescue any possible survivors under the debris are ongoing.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed his condolences and has dispatched ministers to oversee the rescue efforts. As the investigation unfolds, concerns over the safety protocols at the licensed facility remain paramount. Further developments are awaited as authorities continue their search and rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)