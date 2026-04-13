Godman Under Siege: ED Raids Uncover Complex Web of Deceit

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on controversial self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on Monday, launching raids across several cities in Maharashtra, including Nashik, Pune, and Shirdi.

The operation pertains to a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), stemming from an FIR by Nashik Police involving extortion, religious manipulation, and assaults on multiple women.

Key to the investigation is Kharat's scheme of selling everyday items with false divine claims and opening numerous bank accounts in cooperative credit societies to launder money, which was then funneled into property investments with the help of his chartered accountant.