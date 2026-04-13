Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Suit: Delays and Legal Tangles Unfold

The defamation lawsuit involving Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has been delayed until May 2, as the sitting judge has been transferred, per statements from involved lawyers. Initially scheduled for a hearing in the MP-MLA court, the session could not proceed.

The legal case stems from Gandhi's comments regarding the 2020 Hathras gangrape incident, where a Dalit woman succumbed to injuries. Gandhi allegedly stated during a 2024 visit that the accused roamed free, while the victim's family was restricted. This prompted complaints from three men acquitted in the case.

The contentious remarks have led to multiple legal actions, including demands for Rs 1.5 crore in damages. The incident underscores the prolonged legal processes and complexities of high-profile defamation cases in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)