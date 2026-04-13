Left Menu

Wage Dispute Sparks Protest at Bhiwadi's Industrial Unit

Employees of Suprajit Engineering Limited protested in Bhiwadi's industrial area, demanding wage increases. Police intervened to disperse the crowd, using mild force and restoring traffic flow. The situation stabilized with additional police presence, as workers' primary demand for better wages was acknowledged by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-04-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 17:10 IST
Wage Dispute Sparks Protest at Bhiwadi's Industrial Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, employees of Suprajit Engineering Limited staged a protest demanding wage hikes in the Pathredi industrial area of Bhiwadi, police reported. The demonstration involved a road blockade and slogan-chanting outside the company gate, causing significant traffic disruption.

Bhiwadi circle police, alerted by the company management, rushed to the scene alongside senior officials to manage the situation. To disperse the protesters and restore order, officials resorted to using mild force, clearing the blocked roadway.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Sahu emphasized that the primary concern of the demonstrating workers was an increase in wages. He reassured that additional forces were deployed to ensure control and stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Impact

The International Tensions: Navigating the US-Iran Crisis and its Global Imp...

 Egypt
2
Flight Disruptions Trigger Global Air Travel Chaos

Flight Disruptions Trigger Global Air Travel Chaos

 Global
3
Breakthrough Arrests: Unveiling the Punjab Grenade Attack Conspiracy

Breakthrough Arrests: Unveiling the Punjab Grenade Attack Conspiracy

 India
4
Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand

Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026