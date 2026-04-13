Wage Dispute Sparks Protest at Bhiwadi's Industrial Unit

On Monday, employees of Suprajit Engineering Limited staged a protest demanding wage hikes in the Pathredi industrial area of Bhiwadi, police reported. The demonstration involved a road blockade and slogan-chanting outside the company gate, causing significant traffic disruption.

Bhiwadi circle police, alerted by the company management, rushed to the scene alongside senior officials to manage the situation. To disperse the protesters and restore order, officials resorted to using mild force, clearing the blocked roadway.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Sahu emphasized that the primary concern of the demonstrating workers was an increase in wages. He reassured that additional forces were deployed to ensure control and stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)