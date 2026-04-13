Judge Dismisses Trump's $10 Billion Defamation Suit Against WSJ

A federal judge has dismissed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump against the Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch. The case, which pertains to a publication that scrutinized Trump's connections with Jeffrey Epstein, was rejected by U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles.

In his ruling, Judge Gayles indicated that Trump's legal team had not adequately demonstrated the publication's intent to malign the former president. However, he allowed Trump the opportunity to refile an amended complaint, should supplemental evidence be presented in future proceedings.

The lawsuit, initially filed in July, followed close on the heels of an article highlighting Trump's interactions with Epstein, specifically referencing a letter released by Congress. The White House has yet to comment on the legal setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)