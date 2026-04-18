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Bangladeshi National Arrested for Illegal Stay in India

A Bangladeshi man, Saniur Rahman, living illegally in India under a false identity, was arrested in the Lakshman Jhula area. The arrest followed a police drive targeting suspicious individuals. Rahman, having evaded authorities since 2016, had obtained an Indian identity card and expired passport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:50 IST
Bangladeshi National Arrested for Illegal Stay in India
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national, identified as Saniur Rahman, was apprehended in the Lakshman Jhula area for illegally residing in India for over a decade, officials stated on Saturday.

The accused had been residing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad under a fake identity, further residing in West Bengal and Delhi, before traveling to Pauri a day prior to his arrest.

Police intercepted Rahman during 'Operation Prahar' amid a verification drive. Authorities recovered both a Bangladeshi passport and an Indian identity card from Rahman, who confessed to living without a valid visa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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