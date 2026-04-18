Bangladeshi National Arrested for Illegal Stay in India

A 39-year-old Bangladeshi national, identified as Saniur Rahman, was apprehended in the Lakshman Jhula area for illegally residing in India for over a decade, officials stated on Saturday.

The accused had been residing in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad under a fake identity, further residing in West Bengal and Delhi, before traveling to Pauri a day prior to his arrest.

Police intercepted Rahman during 'Operation Prahar' amid a verification drive. Authorities recovered both a Bangladeshi passport and an Indian identity card from Rahman, who confessed to living without a valid visa.

(With inputs from agencies.)