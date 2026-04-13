Southern States Resist Proposed Delimitation: A Political Tug-of-War

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raised concerns about the BJP's pro rata-based delimitation proposal, warning it could weaken southern states politically. In a press conference, he urged a consensus through wider political consultations, stressing that such changes would worsen the existing regional disparities within India.

Reddy proposed a 'hybrid' model for delimitation, suggesting an increase of Lok Sabha seats split equally between pro rata and GDP-based distribution. He emphasized the importance of implementing women's reservation, criticizing BJP's lack of female leadership, and pushing for a balanced approach to respecting regions contributing more to the economy.

The Chief Minister appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposal, highlighting historic agitations caused by regional inequality. Reddy called for the formation of expert committees and broader stakeholder consultations, ensuring that any changes respect the contributions of southern states to India's economy.