PM Modi Criticizes Opposition Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has voiced strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent address regarding the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act'. Dhami emphasized the central government's commitment to women's empowerment while criticizing the opposition's stalled progress on the women's reservation bill.

Chief Minister Dhami expressed regret over the opposition's failure to pass a constitutional amendment crucial for women's political empowerment, describing their reactions as insensitive. He argued such actions contradict democratic principles, predicting that women will respond through democratic measures.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep disappointment over the political dynamics in the Lok Sabha following the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill. Accusing opposition parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP of celebrating this significant legislative setback, Modi characterized their actions as a blemish on the nation's conscience.

The bill, which sought to increase Lok Sabha seats and ensure a 33% reservation for women, did not pass, sparking Modi's criticism of opposition motives. The government stated that it would not pursue other linked bills, as the opposition preferred addressing women's reservation within the existing parliament structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)