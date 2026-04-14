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Public Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Forced into Degrading Punishment

In Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, a woman was publicly humiliated by being tonsured and forced to carry her husband around the village due to an extramarital affair. Police have arrested four individuals, and a further investigation is underway into the viral incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 14-04-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 22:52 IST
Public Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: Woman Forced into Degrading Punishment
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A shocking incident in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has drawn widespread condemnation. A 32-year-old woman was publicly tonsured and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders around the village, allegedly due to an extramarital affair, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Four arrests have been made after videos of the distressing episode emerged on social media, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh Mahobia. The incident occurred on the night of April 12 under the jurisdiction of the Kakanwani police station.

The victim reported enduring harassment and beatings from her father-in-law, prompting her to leave her husband and go with her lover. Community members later humiliated her, tearing her clothes, shaving her head, and enforcing the degrading punishment. Authorities are continuing their probe, targeting those who recorded and circulated the videos online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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