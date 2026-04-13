Dramatic Duo's Bogus Heist: A Family Plot

In a swift crackdown, Delhi Police apprehended a husband-wife duo and the woman's brother-in-law for a fictitious robbery in north Delhi. The trio had carefully staged a heist worth nearly Rs 40 lakh, orchestrated by the trader's servant, Hariom, in collusion with his family.

The police swiftly swung into action following the incident, which occurred as 67-year-old trader Ramavatar Aggarwal was en route to his shop carrying Rs 40 lakh. Utilizing surveillance footage and technical insights, authorities suspected the involvement of Hariom, who served the trader.

Upon questioning, Hariom confessed to plotting the robbery alongside his wife, Monika, and her brother-in-law, Sunny Luthra, to settle financial debts. Rapid raids by police led to the recovery of the stolen amount and the arrest of the conspirators, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)