Yogi Adityanath Strengthens Worker Support Amid Noida Protests
Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, reaffirms support for workers amidst Noida factory protests over salary hikes. He highlights the government's proactive measures during COVID-19 and the establishment of labour welfare initiatives. His assurances aim to prevent industrial unrest and boost worker security across the state.
- Country:
- India
In light of recent protests by factory workers in Noida over wage concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed his government's commitment to the labour force. On Monday, Adityanath urged workers to remember the support extended by the 'double-engine' government during the COVID-19 crisis.
Amid the unrest, Adityanath assured the public in Muzaffarnagar of the government's dedication to industrial welfare, inaugurating projects worth over Rs 951 crore. He emphasized the creation of the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Service Corporation, which guarantees workers direct payments, circumventing any potential corruption by intermediaries.
The chief minister's statements followed violent protests in Noida, where factory workers demanded wage revisions, resulting in property damage and prominent police presence. Adityanath encouraged dialogue between entrepreneurs and workers to prevent turmoil and highlighted measures to establish labor reforms as a model for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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