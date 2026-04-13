Telangana's Pledge: Advancing Adivasi Development
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized his government's dedication to advancing Adivasi communities and resolving infrastructure issues in tribal areas. Meeting with tribal MLAs, he promised priority for check dam construction and called on the Forest Department for quick action on halted road projects.
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On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated his administration's dedication to the progressive development of Adivasi communities and the areas where they reside. Meeting with Adivasi and tribal MLAs, Reddy promised to focus on resolving infrastructure setbacks.
An official release stated that the delegation presented a memorandum and discussed ongoing development projects in tribal regions. Check dam construction was prioritized to meet drinking water and irrigation needs.
Additionally, Reddy urged officials from the Forest Department to address objections causing delays in roadwork expediently, and assured careful consideration of increasing 'Indiramma' housing quotas for disadvantaged communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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