Fugitive Convicted Murderer Nabbed in Mumbai Disguised as Ragpicker
Vinish, a convicted murderer from Kerala, was arrested in Mumbai after escaping from a hospital. Disguised as a ragpicker, he evaded capture for over a year. The Railway Protection Force apprehended him following a tip-off, and he is now in the custody of the Kerala police.
- Country:
- India
Vinish, a convicted murderer from Kerala, was apprehended in Mumbai by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after a dramatic escape from a hospital the previous year, officials revealed on Monday.
His arrest took place near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station after receiving a tip-off. Using the guise of a ragpicker, Vinish navigated various parts of Mumbai over the year to avoid detection.
Originally convicted for a murder in 2021 in Malappuram district, Vinish was hospitalized for mental health issues before his escape. Kerala police have since taken him into custody after completing all required legal processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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